Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leaders Share Expert Insights at Value-Based Cancer Care Summit

News provided by

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

18 Oct, 2023, 16:00 ET

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive leaders of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) will serve on the faculty for the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care 2023 Summit & Educational Program in New York, NY on Oct. 18 - 20. During the invitation-only forum, they will join leading physicians, policymakers, pharmacists and payers from across the country to share insights and best practice strategies that focus on clinical, cost and access issues designed to maximize value in cancer care.

Participating on the diverse panel of influential stakeholders are:

  • Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician - Integrating Precision Medicine Data into Real-World Pathways and Clinical Utility
  • Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Executive officer - Building the Conglomerates of Oncology Practice: Consolidation, Competition, and Care, and The Ever-Changing Relationships Between Regional and Community in Cancer Care
  • Josh Eaves, FCS Chief Development & Strategy Officer – Value-Based Agreements in Oncology: What Cancer Practice are Doing in the Marketplace Today and Innovative Reimbursement Models Based on Outcomes and Services
  • Kiana Mehring, FCS Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, Managed Care – Innovative Reimbursement Models Based on Outcomes and Services

"We welcome every opportunity to engage in forums such as the AVBCC Summit, so that we can share and learn and build upon our impressive track record of maximizing quality and value in community oncology care," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

Dr. Lucio Gordan added, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that cancer patients receive optimal care at every step of their journey. By sharing our experiences and perspectives, especially as it relates to emerging opportunities in in the field of real-world data research, we will continue to find meaningful solutions to advance the many facets of value-based cancer care."

FCS is a leader in the value-based oncology care space, pioneering several tactics throughout the statewide practice inclusive of integrating biosimilar drugs, constructing care coordination services, and utilizing genomic testing to improve the quality of care delivered to patients.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

