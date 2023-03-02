Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Names Sachin Kamath, MD Compliance Committee Chairman

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) has appointed Sachin Kamath, MD as Chairman of the FCS Executive Board Compliance Committee, effective February 16, 2023.

"We continue to uphold our culture of compliance," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD. "In this leadership role, Dr. Kamath will help to ensure that we continue to enhance the effectiveness of our Compliance Program, which is so vital to our practice, our patients and the communities we serve."

Board-certified in Radiation Oncology, Dr. Kamath provides care to patients at two FCS clinic locations in Central Florida – at the Ocala Cancer Center and The Villages Cancer Center. He joined the statewide practice in 2015.

Dr. Kamath completed his medical training at the University of Florida in Gainesville, including a residency in Radiation Oncology and a fellowship in Internal Medicine. Dr. Kamath has a keen interest in clinical research. He is widely recognized for his presentations and trainings involving advanced techniques and technologies and is the recipient of numerous honors for his dedication to his patients.

"Dr. Kamath possesses a keen understanding of the laws and regulations that govern our practice," remarked Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Executive Officer. "He holds a special talent for engaging with his colleagues, which will be effective in his efforts to ensure FCS maintains the highest ethical and clinical standards."

The FCS Executive Board has established five committees to support and ensure proper business alignment across the statewide practice. Dr. Kamath joins fellow committee leaders Jorge Ayub, MD and Paresh Patel, MD, co-chairs of the Quality Committee, Finance Committee Chair Matthew A. Fink, MD, Audit Committee Chair Anjan J. Patel, MD, and Compensation Committee Chair David Wenk, MD.

For full details of the FCS Executive Board and Physician Leadership team at FCS, visit: https://flcancer.com/physician-leadership/.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

