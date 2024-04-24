Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Presents Innovations in Patient Care at Oncology Nursing Society Global Gathering

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations in patient care developed at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) will be presented at the Oncology Nursing Society 49th Annual Congress in Washington, DC, the largest global gathering dedicated to oncology nursing. Submissions from FCS nurses, clinicians and team members who serve in a variety of roles across the statewide practice were among the highest scoring abstracts selected for presentations designed to empower and motivate nurses to improve and enhance their patient care practices.

Nurses and leaders from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute are featured presenters at the 2024 Oncology Nursing Society Congress.

Colleen Lewis, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP, FCS Vice President of Nursing & Research, said, "Highly skilled and deeply passionate, oncology nurses serve in diverse roles – as healers, advocates, educators, researchers and change agents. We are so proud to showcase the innovative efforts of our team members who strive each day to improve the quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families." Lewis oversees the direction of FCS nursing practice activities that include over 850 nurses, 280 nurse practitioners and physician assistants, as well as the clinical research department.

FCS presenters and abstracts featured at the Oncology Nursing Society 49th Annual Congress are:

Diane Cope , PhD, APRN, BC, AOCNP (co-author) – "A Nurse-Led Videoconferencing Intervention for Fear of Progression in Advanced Cancer

, PhD, APRN, BC, AOCNP (co-author) – "A Nurse-Led Videoconferencing Intervention for Fear of Progression in Advanced Cancer Heidi Gries, RN , OCN (primary author) – "Transitional Care Management Post-Hospital Follow Up," with co-authors FCS Care Management Supervisor of Supportive Care Tonya Klemm, Stacy Weir , LPN, FCS Associate Director of Care Coordination Jane Porter, RN , OCN, FCS Senior Director of Care Coordination Danielle Brown , MBA BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN and Colleen Lewis , MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP

, OCN (primary author) – "Transitional Care Management Post-Hospital Follow Up," with co-authors FCS Care Management Supervisor of Supportive Care Tonya Klemm, , LPN, FCS Associate Director of Care Coordination , OCN, FCS Senior Director of Care Coordination , MBA BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN and , MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP FCS Nurse Manager Heather Levy, RN , OCN (primary author) – "Need for Remote Triage," with co-authors Corrine MacDonald, RN , BSN, OCN and Jane Porter, RN , OCN

, OCN (primary author) – "Need for Remote Triage," with co-authors , BSN, OCN and , OCN FCS Nurse Manager Corrine MacDonald , BSN, RN, OCN (primary author) – "Changing Perception of Remote Triage," with co-authors Heather Levy, RN , OCN, Jane Porter, RN , OCN, Danielle Brown , MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN, FCS Nurse Supervisor Bobbie Sue Crow, RN , OCN and Kelly Cupo, RN , BSN

, BSN, RN, OCN (primary author) – "Changing Perception of Remote Triage," with co-authors , OCN, , OCN, , MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN, FCS Nurse Supervisor , OCN and , BSN Michelle Rampersad , PhD, APRN, AOCNP (primary author) – "Correlation Between Compassion Fatigue Levels and General Health Complaints in Oncology Nurses"

, PhD, APRN, AOCNP (primary author) – "Correlation Between Compassion Fatigue Levels and General Health Complaints in Oncology Nurses" FCS Behavioral Health Manager Karen Ridley , MSW, LCSW (primary author) – "Behavioral Health Therapy Telehealth: Evaluating the Effectiveness of In-Person Clinical Promotion and Outreach" with co-authors FCS Manager of Care Coordination Michelle Sawdon, RN, BSN, CBCN and FCS Practice Operations Manager Christopher Eliff , MHA

All accepted abstracts will be published, as submitted, in the Oncology Nursing Forum following the event.

The following FCS nurses were awarded scholarships to attend the 2024 ONS Congress from ONS and the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO):

Leslie Harry , BSN, RN, OCN, RN (ONS)

, BSN, RN, OCN, RN (ONS) Heather Levy, RN , OCN (ONS)

, OCN (ONS) Ashley Gandy , BSN, RN, OCN, BHCN (FLASCO)

, BSN, RN, OCN, BHCN (FLASCO) Corrine MacDonald , BSN, RN, OCN (FLASCO)

A recipient of one of the 2023 peer-nominated annual FCS nursing awards, Richard Recupero, RN, was also selected to attend the 2024 ONS Congress.

"Oncology nurses are essential members of our cancer care team. They ensure the highest quality standards of patient care and operating procedures and they are igniting extraordinary change and transformation across the trajectory of care," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD.

The Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute