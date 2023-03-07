Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Television Commercial Recognized with Silver ADDY® Award

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A television commercial produced by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) has been recognized with a Silver ADDY® by the American Advertising Awards, which honors excellence in advertising as judged by creative industry professionals around the world. FCS was awarded a Silver ADDY® in the Regional/National – Single TV Spot category for the Little Things television commercial produced as part of its Little Things brand campaign, in collaboration with ChappellRoberts of Tampa.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute's The Little Things Commercial - Spot 1 Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker and Vice President of Marketing Michelle Robey discuss how the FCS approach to community oncology care includes the most advanced treatments and technology to patients close to their homes, loved ones and activities. The statewide practice's recent campaign captures this message, recently receiving a Silver ADDY® in the Regional/National – Single TV Spot category in the Little Things television commercial.

"For many patients, a cancer diagnosis and treatment bring fear of missing out on the special things that mean the most. Our campaign showcases how FCS takes care of all of the big things in cancer care, so our patients can continue to enjoy all the special and important little moments in their lives," said FCS Vice President of Marketing Michelle Robey. "It is incredibly rewarding to be recognized for bringing hope and healing to those who entrust their care to FCS."

Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our Little Things campaign is an excellent representation of our brand and, even more so, our mission at FCS: to be patient-centered, inspired by hope, and powered by science and innovation. This recognition acknowledges the passion and talent of our marketing team, and their dedication to telling our story in such an impactful way."

The American Advertising Awards, home of the ADDY® Awards, is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition. Over 40,000 entries are submitted annually in competitions sponsored by local chapters of the American Advertising Federation. Silver ADDYs are bestowed to creative works that are considered outstanding and reflect the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

View the FCS ADDY® Award winning commercial here: (TV Spot 1)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoP4ejMv2jM

View the full list of ADDY® Award winners: https://aaf-tampabay.us15.list-manage.com/track/click?u=c901c4b2b7c26f51b19afef84&id=4d0709bd26&e=15c2d4215a

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC:

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

