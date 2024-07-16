Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Hematologist & Medical Oncologist Francis Matuszak, DO to Ocala Offices

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist Francis Matuszak, DO has joined the statewide practice. He is providing care to patients at the FCS Ocala Cancer Center, 4945 SW 49th Place, Ocala, FL 34474 and our FCS Ocala office, 1630 SE 18th St. Ste 602, Ocala FL 34471.

Nathan H. Walcker, FCS chief executive officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Matuszak to our team of top cancer experts in Marion County, where FCS is proud to provide a comprehensive range of services and the most advanced treatments that enable patients to achieve the best possible outcomes."

Dr. Matuszak received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida. He completed internal medicine residency training and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami and was named chief resident and chief fellow. He has specialized training as an HIV specialist from the American Association of HIV Medicine.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, "Dr. Matuszak joins us with solid credentials and a commitment to supporting patients and their families through every step of their treatment journey."

