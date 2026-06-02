Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Medical Oncologist and Hematologist Elke K. Friedman, MD to Stuart Cancer Center

Board-certified physician brings extensive experience in breast, lung and hematologic malignancies, clinical research and patient-centered cancer care to Martin County.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Elke K. Friedman, MD to the statewide practice. Dr. Friedman will provide care to patients at FCS Stuart clinic located at 301 SE Ocean Blvd., Suite 102, Stuart, FL 34994.

FCS welcomes medical oncologist and hematologist Dr. Elke K. Friedman to its Stuart clinic, expanding cancer care services in Martin County.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Friedman's extensive experience in treating breast, lung and hematologic malignancies, along with her dedication to compassionate, patient-centered care, enhances our ability to provide comprehensive oncology services to patients in Martin County. Her collaborative approach and commitment to clinical excellence align closely with the mission of FCS."

Dr. Friedman earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Medical College of Virginia/VCU Health in Richmond, Virginia, followed by a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Medical College of Virginia/VCU Health.

Dr. Friedman has served as principal investigator on several lung cancer clinical trials and has participated in multiple studies involving a variety of tumor types. She regularly collaborates in multidisciplinary clinics and conferences to develop personalized treatment recommendations for patients with complex cancer diagnoses.

Dr. Friedman is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology and is fluent in English and German.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute