Florida Council of 100 Awards Ron Wanek Governor's Business Leader Award

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Council of 100 announced Ron Wanek as the winner of the 2025 Governor's Business Leader Award.

The Governor's Business Leader Award is given to a Council of 100 member each year in recognition of long-term excellence in business, civic service, and philanthropy.

"The Governor's Business Leader Award is the most prestigious honor that the Council of 100 bestows," said The Florida Council of 100 Chair George LeMieux. "Ron's work shows that we can expand opportunities, strengthen our industries, and improve the quality of life. It is a privilege to honor a leader whose vision continues to inspire us all."

As Founder and Chairman of Ashley Furniture Industries, Ron Wanek is widely recognized as one of the most influential leaders in the global furniture industry. Raised on a sharecropper farm in rural Minnesota, Wanek developed an early work ethic shaped by long days of manual labor and limited resources—values that would later define his approach to leadership and business. He entered the furniture industry shortly after high school and, in 1970, co-founded what would become Ashley Furniture Industries. Under his vision and leadership, the company evolved into the world's largest furniture manufacturer, pioneering innovative manufacturing, distribution, and retail strategies that reshaped the industry.

Beyond business success, Ron has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to philanthropy and civic leadership. Through the Ronald & Joyce Wanek Foundation headquartered in Tampa, Florida, he and his wife have supported education, medical research, veterans' causes, and other community initiatives in Florida and across the country.

"Ron Wanek embodies the spirit of innovation, determination, and community leadership that this award represents. While building one of the most influential companies in the country, Ron never lost sight of the values that drive real progress: hard work, integrity, and commitment to others," said Mike Simas, President and CEO of The Florida Council of 100.

"It is truly an honor to receive this year's Governor's Business Leader Award. Florida has been an important part of my life and the growth of our company, and I'm grateful for the opportunities this state has given us," said Wanek.

About The Florida Council of 100

The Florida Council of 100 is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of business leaders dedicated to improving Florida's quality of life and economic well-being. Founded in 1961 at the request of Governor Farris Bryant, the Council serves as a trusted advisor to Florida's elected officials and policymakers. Its membership represents over 200 companies employing more than 1.3 million Floridians, collectively shaping the state's future through business-driven policy solutions and direct economic impact initiatives. The Florida Council of 100 Foundation, the organization's nonprofit affiliate, focuses on research, education, and strategic initiatives that support long-term prosperity, workforce development, and innovation across the state.

For more information, visit www.fc100.org.

Media Contact: Amber Statler, [email protected], (954) 649-9840

SOURCE The Florida Council of 100