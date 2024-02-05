Florida Entrepreneur Brings Newest Marco's Pizza Location to Belleview

Locally-Owned Eatery Expands its Delicious Offerings to Belleview Residents

BELLEVIEW, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza is opening its newest location in Belleview on Monday, February 5. Located in the Belleview Regional Shopping Center at 10301 SE US-441, Unit 102, pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Bringing Marco's pizza-making prowess to Belleview is entrepreneur Pete Hiles. He has worked in the pizza business for over 30 years and currently owns eleven Marco's Pizza locations, two of which are located in the greater Orlando area. Having developed a strong connection with The Villages community, he is thrilled to expand into the nearby city of Belleview. With a prosperous market and tight-knit neighborhood, he is confident that this is the perfect location for his next opening.

Wanting to build on his relationship with the community, Hiles is passionate about supporting giveback efforts and has previously been involved in several initiatives to find housing, jobs, and other resources for military veterans. He is dedicated to continuing these efforts while serving the Belleview area.

"I have loved providing several communities with the authentic and fresh taste of Marco's Pizza and am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Belleview residents and share our delicious offerings with them," said Hiles. "My focus is creating a people-oriented business and developing longstanding relationships with the employees and Belleview community."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza, and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, traditional bone-in wings and boneless wings offered in three savory flavors – Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and BBQ, salads, and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Beyond its delicious pizza, Marco's Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco's Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Belleview pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location in Belleview, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call 407-719-5236. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin, [email protected], 847-945-1300

SOURCE Marco's Pizza