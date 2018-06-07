Florida Health Care Association Announces Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year from PruittHealth

Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, says, "Congratulations to Tammie on being named CNA of the Year. It is an honor to see her hard work and dedication to the residents at PruittHealth - Santa Rosa recognized with such an esteemed award."

Presented annually by FHCA, the CNA Award recognizes individuals for their important roles in helping centers achieve continuous quality improvement by improving their quality measures and demonstrating a person-centered care approach to residents and patients.

"Tammie shares the unique characteristics, professionalism, and expanded skill sets of the long-term care nurse," said John Simmons, President of Florida Health Care Association. "It's evident that her longevity and passion for the work she does is an integral part of PruittHealth's commitment to improving the lives of their residents."

About PruittHealth

Since 1969, PruittHealth has been a family-owned organization committed to the care of patients in our communities. We provide a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, rehabilitation, and pharmacy/infusion services across the Southeast. Our organization is well known for its holistic model of care, as well as its proactive performance improvement programs, and its continuous commitment to caring and to quality. We serve communities across more than 170 provider locations throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The PruittHealth seamless care network ensures that on any given day, our 24,000 patients are cared for by PruittHealth's 16,000 employed partners. Our highly-trained staff and commitment to providing each patient and their family with the level of care and dignity we would expect for our own loved ones are why PruittHealth has remained a leader in healthcare for more than 45 years. For more information please visit: www.PruittHealth.com.

ABOUT FLORIDA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION

The Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) is the state's largest advocacy organization long term care, representing 82% of Florida's centers that provide skilled nursing, post-acute and sub-acute care, short-term rehab, assisted living, and other services to the frail elderly and individuals with disabilities. The mission of FHCA is to advance the quality of services, image, professional development, and financial stability of its members. FHCA has worked diligently since 1954 to assist its members with continuously improving quality of care and quality of life for the state's growing elder care population. For more information about Florida Health Care Association, visit www.fhca.org.

