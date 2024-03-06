NORCROSS, Ga., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth Medical Supply, an affiliate of PruittHealth, today announced its acquisition of Allied Health Resources (AHR), a supplier of respiratory and other medical equipment and support services. All Allied Health Resources technicians and customer service partners have been retained by PruittHealth Medical Supply.

PruittHealth Medical Supply acquires Allied Health Resources

PruittHealth, a Georgia-based company specializing in senior living and post-acute care, is vertically integrated to provide a full continuum of services including, skilled nursing, assisted living, home health, hospice and palliative care, medical supply, pharmacy, and infusion services.

"This acquisition strategically aligns with our vision to provide services to patients and centers within the PruittHealth family and the communities we serve," said Ryan Beddingfield, chief operating officer of care integration. "We look forward to integrating the AHR services into our existing infrastructure and logistics with the goal of expanding support and services to our customers."

In addition to servicing PruittHealth's 100+ locations in five states, PruittHealth Medical Supply also offers a full-service supply solution, delivered with superior service at a competitive price, to clients across the Southeast. For more information, customers can contact (770) 381-3550.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization since 1969, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy services, pharmacy and infusion services, and more across the Southeast. The Georgia-based organization's 13,800 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

