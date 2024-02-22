PruittHealth Opens State-of-the-Art Skilled Nursing Center in Beaufort, NC

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth, a family-owned company for more than 50 years, is opening a new, state-of-the-art skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Beaufort, North Carolina. The center, PruittHealth – Crystal Coast, represents the company's 18th health care center in the state.

Chairman and CEO Neil L. Pruitt, Jr. (center) officially opens PruittHealth – Crystal Coast. The newest PruittHealth skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, PruittHealth – Crystal Coast, in Beaufort, North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to bring our extensive services to the Beaufort community. This luxury center will provide patients with top-tier amenities and the high-quality care we are known for without the need to travel to a larger city," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. "We have a strong presence in North Carolina and are committed to serving the people here."

The 104-bed center has exclusively private rooms and offers luxurious perks, including a movie theater, chapel, ice cream parlor, excellent dining options, and 24-hour skilled nursing services. While providing post-operative care, various therapies, and short-term, inpatient rehabilitation, the center also offers an onsite physician services suite with patient care services and dedicated examination rooms for the center's patients.

Designed with insights from the pandemic, the 73,832 square foot facility allows the ability to cohort individuals with similar risk factors to prevent the spread of infection. Advanced ventilation systems and segmented staff access areas further enhance infection protection for patients.

Other amenities and services include:

Café serving Starbucks® coffee

State-of-the-art therapy gym

Themed dining rooms and living room spaces

Physical, occupational, speech, and outpatient therapies

Chaplain/counseling services

Pharmacy services

Recreational and social activities for patients

Secure outdoor gathering spaces

"Family is the basis of everything we do, and we are honored to welcome the future patients of PruittHealth – Crystal Coast into our extended family," said Pruitt.

Patients and staff from nearby PruittHealth -- Sea Level will transfer to the new, upgraded facility. To learn more about PruittHealth – Crystal Coast, click here. For more information, visit pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization since 1969, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy services, pharmacy and infusion services, and more across the Southeast. The Georgia-based organization's 13,800 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

SOURCE PruittHealth