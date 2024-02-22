PruittHealth Opens State-of-the-Art Skilled Nursing Center in Beaufort, NC

News provided by

PruittHealth

22 Feb, 2024, 12:44 ET

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth, a family-owned company for more than 50 years, is opening a new, state-of-the-art skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Beaufort, North Carolina. The center, PruittHealth – Crystal Coast, represents the company's 18th health care center in the state.

Continue Reading
Chairman and CEO Neil L. Pruitt, Jr. (center) officially opens PruittHealth – Crystal Coast.
Chairman and CEO Neil L. Pruitt, Jr. (center) officially opens PruittHealth – Crystal Coast.
The newest PruittHealth skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, PruittHealth – Crystal Coast, in Beaufort, North Carolina.
The newest PruittHealth skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, PruittHealth – Crystal Coast, in Beaufort, North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to bring our extensive services to the Beaufort community. This luxury center will provide patients with top-tier amenities and the high-quality care we are known for without the need to travel to a larger city," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. "We have a strong presence in North Carolina and are committed to serving the people here."

The 104-bed center has exclusively private rooms and offers luxurious perks, including a movie theater, chapel, ice cream parlor, excellent dining options, and 24-hour skilled nursing services. While providing post-operative care, various therapies, and short-term, inpatient rehabilitation, the center also offers an onsite physician services suite with patient care services and dedicated examination rooms for the center's patients.

Designed with insights from the pandemic, the 73,832 square foot facility allows the ability to cohort individuals with similar risk factors to prevent the spread of infection. Advanced ventilation systems and segmented staff access areas further enhance infection protection for patients.

Other amenities and services include:

  • Café serving Starbucks® coffee
  • State-of-the-art therapy gym
  • Themed dining rooms and living room spaces
  • Physical, occupational, speech, and outpatient therapies
  • Chaplain/counseling services
  • Pharmacy services
  • Recreational and social activities for patients
  • Secure outdoor gathering spaces

"Family is the basis of everything we do, and we are honored to welcome the future patients of PruittHealth – Crystal Coast into our extended family," said Pruitt.

Patients and staff from nearby PruittHealth -- Sea Level will transfer to the new, upgraded facility. To learn more about PruittHealth – Crystal Coast, click here. For more information, visit pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth
A family-owned organization since 1969, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy services, pharmacy and infusion services, and more across the Southeast. The Georgia-based organization's 13,800 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

SOURCE PruittHealth

Also from this source

PruittHealth Grows Again With Assisted Living Acquisition in Buckhead

PruittHealth Grows Again With Assisted Living Acquisition in Buckhead

PruittHealth, a family-owned organization for more than 50 years, is expanding its senior living offerings in Georgia with the acquisition of...
PruittHealth Acquires Three Health Care Centers

PruittHealth Acquires Three Health Care Centers

PruittHealth, a family-owned organization for more than 50 years, is expanding its presence in Georgia. The Norcross-based company has acquired three ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.