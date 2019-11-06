Florida Horse Farm Supports Wounded Veterans and Their Families

"Horses have always been an asset to making people feel whole again," Roxann said. "This is a way to give back to a cause I really believe in. I feel at times our nation's warriors don't get the credit they deserve."

Army veteran Mark Lalli spoke at the event. He sustained serious injuries in a plane crash while serving in 2007. His first interaction with WWP came at a horse farm, which opened the door to his recovery and equine therapy.

"I didn't have a mission until I found that farm," Mark said. "That's where I found the mission of helping others with disabilities live their best lives and achieve their goals."

WWP has provided various opportunities for warriors to interact with horses, including through WWP's Warrior Care Network®. Warrior Care Network is a partnership with four academic medical centers across the country that provide intensive outpatient treatment to warriors facing post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

