Founder-Led E-Commerce Distributor FactoryMation Partners with MD Holdings to Accelerate Strategic Growth

CANTON, Ga., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FactoryMation has officially partnered with MD Holdings, marking a strategic milestone for the founder-led distributor of electrical components and positioning the company for accelerated expansion in a rapidly evolving industrial supply market.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Russ Sanders, FactoryMation has grown into a respected e-commerce-driven distributor known for its technical expertise, responsive service, and strong customer relationships. The partnership brings together an established niche distributor with a long-term investment partner focused on operational growth and scalable infrastructure.

"After thoughtful consideration, I engaged Viking M&A to help us find a partner for FactoryMation that would preserve our culture while bringing the expertise and resources to accelerate our growth," said Sanders. "Viking was instrumental in helping us complete this partnership with MD Holdings, whose long-term investment approach and operational strength align well with our vision for the future."

"This transition allows me to continue doing what I love most — focusing on product strategy and business development — while positioning FactoryMation to scale faster and serve our customers even better," Sanders added. "With MD Holdings' support, I'm confident our best years are ahead of us."

"FactoryMation has built an impressive business over the past two decades with deep technical expertise and strong customer relationships. We're excited to partner with this talented team to accelerate growth, invest in innovation, and expand into new markets," said Ryan Mack, Partner at MD Holdings.

The transaction was facilitated by Viking M&A's Jackson Payne, Max Moody, and Matthew Prewett.

