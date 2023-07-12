Expansion will quadruple the solar power currently generated

ORLANDO, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA), in conjunction with 20 Florida municipal electric utilities and Origis Energy, today announced a major expansion of the Florida Municipal Solar Project, one of the largest municipal-backed solar projects in the nation. Upon completion, the expansion will quadruple the amount of solar power currently generated by the project.

Representatives of the Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA), member utilities and Origis Energy describe the new Florida municipal utilities large-scale solar project expansion announced July 12, 2023. The expansion will quadruple the solar power currently generated in the project, making it one of the largest municipal-backed solar projects in the nation. A total of 20 Florida municipal electric utilities will purchase power from the project, which upon completion will generate 600 megawatts. Florida municipal utilities announce expansion of large-scale solar project. Representatives of member utilities of the Florida Municipal Power Agency and Origis Energy gather to celebrate one of the largest municipal-backed solar projects in the nation. Florida Municipal Utilities Expand Large-Scale Solar Project

The project currently consists of two solar farms, Taylor Creek Solar in Orange County and Harmony Solar in Osceola County, that generate nearly 150 megawatts of solar power – enough to power approximately 30,000 Florida homes.

There will be two phases in the expansion. Phase 2 will include the addition of two more solar farms, Rice Creek Solar in Putnam County and Whistling Duck Solar in Levy County. It is anticipated that Rice Creek Solar will be completed by the end of this year and Whistling Duck Solar is projected for completion in 2024. When both new sites are online, they will generate nearly 150 megawatts of solar energy.

Phase 3 of the project will bring another four solar farms online, which will double the size of the project from four to eight sites that will generate nearly 600 megawatts of solar power – four times what is currently being generated. Construction and operation of these four additional sites, which will be located in Columbia, Levy and Bradford Counties, will be staggered throughout 2025 and 2026.

By the end of 2026, the Florida Municipal Solar Project will consist of more than 1.8 million solar panels installed on eight farms.

"By partnering with our municipal electric utilities members and Origis Energy, we are able to take advantage of a great opportunity to increase the volume of our low-cost, reliable solar generation at a time when solar costs have been escalating," said Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of FMPA. "Expanding the Florida Municipal Solar Project will also enable us to serve several new communities that haven't had access to solar before."

The large-scale solar project enables participants to provide solar energy to customers in the most cost-effective way. The cost of solar power from the project is approximately one-third the cost of a typical private, rooftop solar system.

"Origis is very proud to contribute to this historic municipal solar program led by FMPA," said Tanya Sessions, vice president, business development of Origis Energy. "What is unique about working with FMPA is the opportunity to work with a large group of cities across Florida that all have a passion to bring clean energy solutions to their communities, to their homes, while not sacrificing reliability or cost."

A total of 20 Florida municipal electric utilities will purchase power from the project: Beaches Energy Services (Jacksonville Beach), Bushnell, Clewiston, Fort Meade, Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, Green Cove Springs, Havana, Homestead, JEA (Jacksonville), Keys Energy Services (Key West), Kissimmee Utility Authority, Lake Worth Beach, Leesburg, Mount Dora, New Smyrna Beach, Newberry, Ocala, Orlando Utilities Commission, Starke, and Winter Park. These cities are member-owners of FMPA along with 13 other municipal utilities.

For more information on the Florida Municipal Solar Project or FMPA, visit www.fmpa.com.

Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) is a wholesale power agency owned by 33 municipal electric utilities. FMPA's mission is to provide low-cost, reliable and clean power for FMPA's owner customers that benefit their communities and customers. The 33 members of FMPA serve more than 4.2 million Floridians and employ more than 4,700 people.

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 5 GW to date of developed solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen development, financing, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the U.S. For more information visit: www.OrigisEnergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy