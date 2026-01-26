Florida parents search for schools that fit their children's needs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Florida and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Sunshine State, more than 3,120 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a school fair in Tampa, a students showcase in Miami, and a rally at the state's capitol.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Florida School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Florida students include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Florida at: schoolchoiceweek.com/florida

"Florida's commitment to school choice and Education Savings Accounts means families – no matter their income or zip code – have the freedom to choose a learning environment where their child can thrive," said Skylar Zander, State Director of Americans for Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL).

"Every child learns differently," said Alisons Rini, Head of Star Lab School in Sarasota, Florida. "Learning environments that recognize these differences can help students progress at a pace that works for them. School choice helps families find learning environments that match their child's individual needs, interests, and learning styles."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week