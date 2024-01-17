Florida Poly #1 most affordable cybersecurity degree program in nation

News provided by

Florida Polytechnic University

17 Jan, 2024, 15:58 ET

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University has been ranked the No.1 most affordable cybersecurity bachelor's degree program in the country for 2024. Cybersecurity Guide, an online resource specializing in cybersecurity and cybersecurity education, based its rankings on overall degree cost divided by the number of credits needed to graduate.

Continue Reading
Cybersecurity Guide has named Florida Polytechnic University the most affordable choice for earning a degree in cybersecurity. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)
Cybersecurity Guide has named Florida Polytechnic University the most affordable choice for earning a degree in cybersecurity. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)

Florida Poly's bachelor's degree in computer science features a concentration in information assurance and cybersecurity, and it's one of the most popular programs at the University. The Cybersecurity Guide's announcement highlighted the program's affordability, with a cost per credit of $105 and a total tuition of $12,600 for the 120-credit program.

Dr. Karim Elish, associate professor of computer science and lead of the cybersecurity concentration, said that besides affordability, Florida Poly's signature curriculum structure is another big draw for students.

"We are providing hands-on experience in the classroom, and this is what makes our concentration unique," Elish said. "It's not just theoretical things we teach, but we focus on practical and technical aspects as well that will help them be successful in the field."

The cybersecurity field continues to be in rising demand across the nation. Cyberseek reports there are currently over 570,00 available jobs for cybersecurity professionals in the private sector. Also, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts an employment growth of 33% for information security analysts over the next decade – much faster than the average growth rate for all occupations.

Deanna Voss, Florida Poly's interim vice provost for enrollment management, said prospective students are savvy about their higher education choices, and universities like Florida Poly that offer affordability and exceptional degree programs in high-demand fields are very attractive.

"We know from national research and surveys that degree affordability is one of the top concerns for students and parents, followed by a concern over career outcomes. Families want to know if their financial investment in a four-year degree will be worth it," Voss said. "Florida Poly is in a unique position as the most affordable four-year public university in the state and one of the most affordable nationwide – along with our graduates earning the highest average salaries upon graduation. Students graduating with a STEM degree from Florida Poly will be in high demand in the job market for years to come."

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University

Also from this source

Florida Poly average SAT scores among highest in state

Florida Poly average SAT scores among highest in state

Students accepted to Florida Polytechnic University have the second-best SAT scores among public universities in the state, according to an analysis...
Search for Florida Poly's 2nd president officially kicks off

Search for Florida Poly's 2nd president officially kicks off

The search for the next president of Florida Polytechnic University was officially launched on Wednesday, Dec. 13, after the University's Board of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.