Florida Poly average SAT scores among highest in state

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students accepted to Florida Polytechnic University have the second-best SAT scores among public universities in the state, according to an analysis of federal data published recently by the Palm Beach Post.

Students accepted to attend Florida Polytechnic University have the second highest SAT scores among all public colleges in the state, according to an analysis of federal data published by the Palm Beach Post. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)
Among all Florida universities both public and private, Florida Poly ranked third in top SAT scores with an average admitted student SAT score of 1295 in 2021, the most recent year for which federal data was available as the data set is typically from two years prior to the current year. In the fall of 2023, this score climbed to 1323, according to University data.

"We certainly are excited to see the overall level of academic achievement present from applicants along with continued growing interest from students to attend Florida Poly," said Deanna Voss, the University's interim vice provost for enrollment management.

The newspaper used information from the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard, which provides data and insights on the cost of a higher education, graduation, and performance.

The SAT is a standardized exam used by colleges and universities to assist in admissions decisions. Voss said while the SAT can be a strong component in admissions decisions, it is only one of several factors.

"A combination of SAT and other metrics, such as overall high school GPA and a challenging high school curriculum choice including honors, advanced placement, or International Baccalaureate courses, becomes a better prediction for college success," Voss said. "Our STEM curriculum is challenging and rewarding, and we want to attract well-prepared students who will be successful when they enroll. So, we take a very close look at high school curriculum choice, level of math completed, overall SAT score, and achievement on the math portion of the SAT."

Voss added that the quality and number of students applying to the University is expected to grow as the University continues to attract top-tier students in the fields of engineering and applied sciences.

"With a growing academic reputation, great affordability, and outstanding job prospects upon graduation, it's no surprise that Florida Poly has an ever-growing number of high school applicants for the entering fall 2024 class," she said.

