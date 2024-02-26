Florida Poly boosts graduate opportunities with higher stipends, program enhancements

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University is aiming to attract the brightest STEM graduate school candidates in the state through recent enhancements to its graduate program.

The updated program increases the graduate assistantship stipend amount for thesis-track students from $2,400 to $4,000 per semester.

Florida Polytechnic University enhanced and streamlined its graduate program to improve the experience for those interested in applying.
"With this change, our graduate programs now offer some of the most competitive stipend packages in the state," said Emily Lowers, graduate program coordinator.

The students also have their graduate tuition waived. With about half of the graduate population pursuing a thesis, Florida Poly has also set aside funds to send students to attend relevant conferences.

Another important change was formalizing and publicizing the priority admission status the University gives to graduating Florida Poly students, program officials said. This includes waiving the required letters of recommendation and transcripts. These undergraduate students need only to submit an application and statement of purpose summarizing their research interests and goals, easing the sometimes-arduous process.

"From an admission standpoint, the University is really focused on streamlining the process," said Ryan Sullivan, associate director of graduate and transfer admissions.

Each incoming graduate student is assigned a faculty advisor, who works directly with the student throughout the course of their program and directs them through degree completion.

"Especially for students who are at the academic level needed for the thesis pathway, having a faculty advisor who helps hone their research skills and provides feedback to strengthen their work can be invaluable," Sullivan said.

Graduate program applications are currently being accepted.

