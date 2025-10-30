Florida Poly president expands global reach on Florida trade mission to Asia

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson joined the state's Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly and Secretary of State Cord Byrd on a two-week international trade and business development leadership mission to Taiwan and Japan, advancing Florida's global economic trade strategy.

The mission included Florida business, tech, space and academic fields and took place from Oct. 19-29. It was organized by SelectFlorida, a statewide network of businesses, government, and economic development partners dedicated to strengthening the state's economy.

Florida Polytechnic University President Devin Stephenson joins Florida leaders on a two-week international trade and business development leadership mission to Taiwan and Japan organized by SelectFlorida. Pictured from left are Greg Britton, SelectFlorida chairman and state director of the Florida Small Business Development Center; Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd; Stephenson; and Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

"Florida Polytechnic University's participation in the SelectFlorida leadership mission to Asia underscores Florida's commitment to innovation, excellence and global partnership," Kelly said. "Florida Poly's leadership and engagement during this mission was an important demonstration of Florida's engineering focus, elevating key sectors like transportation, aviation and microelectronics – all key connective threads between Florida and Taiwan's mutual focus on STEM-driven innovation and job creation."

During the trip, the delegation met with counterparts in Japan and Taiwan to promote bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and advanced industry sectors.

"We are honored to have participated in this strategic trade mission to Asia," said Stephenson, the state's only university president in attendance. "As Florida's premier STEM institution, our partnerships strengthen global research, innovation and talent development, reinforcing Florida's leadership in shaping high-tech, future-ready economies that will drive prosperity and opportunity for generations to come."

While in Taipei, Taiwan, the delegation visited National Taiwan University, the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) and the TSMC Museum of Innovation. Members also participated in seminars, roundtable discussions and cultural activities. Stephenson also met with officials from Fulbright Taiwan to discuss collaborations involving semiconductors and future scholar exchange.

The delegation continued its mission in Tokyo, Japan, with leaders visiting key innovation hubs and taking part in panels exploring bilateral partnerships in business, space commercialization, economic opportunities, and higher education's role in accelerating technology and industry development.

Stephenson participated in a space industry roundtable and a Florida business seminar highlighting the University's role as a strategic economic engine for Florida's high-tech future.

Florida Poly is the state's only university dedicated exclusively to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. Through cutting-edge research and collaborations it advances innovation in semiconductor, advanced manufacturing, quantum computing, cybersecurity, intelligent mobility and healthcare technology.

"Building strategic relationships across the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Taiwan and Japan, is essential to advancing Florida's science diplomacy," Byrd said. "Florida Polytechnic University's leadership in STEM positions our state as a key partner in pioneering research, workforce development and economic growth within the rapidly evolving global innovation economy."

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University