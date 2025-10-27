President Stephenson named to Florida 500 list for second consecutive year

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Polytechnic University, has once again been recognized among Florida's 500 most influential business leaders by Florida Trend magazine. This marks the second consecutive year that Stephenson has earned a place on the prestigious Florida 500 list, which honors leaders who are shaping the state's future through innovation, vision, and impact.

Under Stephenson's leadership, Florida Poly has solidified its reputation as a leading institution for STEM education and economic development. The University has achieved record-breaking enrollment for two years in a row, reaching 1,931 students this fall, and remains on track to grow to 3,000 students by 2030.

Florida Polytechnic University continues to earn national acclaim for academic excellence. In the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings, Florida Poly was named the No. 1 public college in the South for the fifth consecutive year and No. 3 best value public school in the region. The University also remains among the nation's Top 30 public engineering programs without a Ph.D. for the fifth year in a row. In WalletHub's 2026 College & University Rankings, Florida Poly ranked in the Top 10 nationally for career outcomes, No. 2 among public institutions, and No. 5 among public universities for best cost and financing.

"Being included in this list again reinforces the outstanding work taking place across our campus every day," Stephenson said. "Florida Poly continues to thrive because of our bold-thinking faculty, staff, and students who are committed to progress and excellence. I'm honored to lead such a remarkable university community that is shaping Florida's high-tech future."

Since becoming president, Stephenson has overseen significant campus growth, including the Gary C. Wendt Engineering Building, which houses state-of-the-art research laboratories and collaborative spaces, and the Public Safety and Campus Operations Center. Both facilities are set to open later this year. Development of the Student Achievement Center (StAC) is also moving ahead fueled by $12 million in state funding to begin construction on the $85 million, 138,400-square-foot building that will serve as a vibrant hub for student life, career development, and academic success.

"We're growing with purpose. Each new facility represents an investment in our students' future and in Florida's economy," Stephenson said. "As our campus expands, so does our capacity to prepare highly talented graduates, increase research opportunities, and strengthen the partnerships that keep Florida Poly at the forefront of STEM education."

The Florida 500 list, compiled annually by the Florida Trend, identifies the most influential individuals across major economic sectors in the state, including business, technology, and education. Honorees are selected based on extensive research, leadership achievements, and their impact on Florida's economy and quality of life.

