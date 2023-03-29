Florida Poly breaks ground on third student residential building

LAKELAND, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University is starting construction of its third student residential building to expand its on-campus housing offerings and keep pace with the school's high demand and enrollment growth.

Residence Hall III will be a five-story, 137,000-square-foot dormitory with 430 beds in one-, two- and four-bedroom suites. Its design is focused on sustainability, flexibility, and campus community featuring multiple lounges, study spaces, a large multipurpose room, offices, and an interior courtyard with plants and water-conserving landscaping.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2024 at a total cost of $42 million. It is financed with a tax-exempt public bond issued by the state on behalf of the State University System, and will be the first dorm owned by Florida Poly.

"This much-needed residence hall represents such an important milestone for our University, and is the result of a substantial effort by so many," said Dr. Randy K. Avent, Florida Poly's president. "This new facility will have a big impact on our students and their success on campus while supporting the growth we're experiencing and anticipating over the next several years."

Florida Poly's existing housing is fully occupied, and student enrollment is expected to keep climbing as the University's reputation as a premier STEM institution continues to rise. First-time-in-college applications increased 118% from applications in fall 2018 and 37% between fall 2021 and fall 2022.

"More and more students across Florida and the country are recognizing the great value of Florida Poly for its academic excellence, selectivity, and affordability," said Dr. Ben Matthew Corpus, vice provost for enrollment management. "We're looking forward to having this new residential facility ready for our students to enjoy, as it will be critical to keep up with our enrollment needs and the increased demand for our university."

The University is partnering with Capstone Development Partners to provide efficiencies in speed of delivery and design. The design-build team includes Design Collective, an architectural firm with decades of experience designing student-oriented communities and facilities for college and university campuses, and nationwide construction company Clancy & Theys. Capstone Management Partners will provide operations and maintenance services for the new residence hall.

