Florida Poly Incoming Class Skyrockets 25% Becoming Largest Class Yet

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall 2021 class of incoming students is the largest in Florida Polytechnic University's history with more than 625 new students joining the University from an applicant pool of almost 2,000.

Dr. Ben Matthew Corpus, vice provost for enrollment, said the robust student enrollment was the result of Florida Poly's growing reputation as well as the hard work of the University's enrollment team. Classes began August 24 with an overall projected enrollment of about 1,550 students.

The rise in new students is the latest in a pattern of continued growth at the University. The 625 new students this fall is a 25% increase from the 500 who joined Florida Poly in fall 2020 and a 50% jump from the 415 new students enrolled in fall 2019.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges to student recruitment, it also was the catalyst for us to create several new pathways to connect with academically talented students and highlight the value of a Florida Poly STEM education," Corpus said.

Traditional means of connection like college fairs were canceled due to pandemic restrictions and many high school students struggled with issues like canceled standardized tests. Corpus said Florida Poly charged forward on new efforts such as an innovative peer tutoring program that allowed top University students to connect virtually with students at high school AP calculus classes to help students on demand.

As part of other recruitment efforts, the University highlighted its growing extracurricular activities, attracting more than 200 incoming students interested in joining teams such as archery, women's soccer, robotics, scatter band, and lacrosse.

"Our new students have expressed how excited they are to be joining a campus that will not only provide them with the academic rigor needed for high-wage, high-demand jobs after graduation, but also allow a campus that has activities they're passionate about," Corpus said.

Corpus also highlighted the class's academic strength. The average GPA for incoming students is 4.5, up from 4.4 last year. Admitted students had an average SAT score of 1321 and ACT score of 29.4.

