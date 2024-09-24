Florida Poly ranks No. 1 public college in Southeast for 4th straight year

University also secures Top 20 national ranking for public engineering programs

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Florida Polytechnic University has been recognized as the No. 1 public college in the Southeast in the U.S. News and World Report's 2024-2025 Best Colleges rankings.

Additionally, Florida Poly ranked among the Top 20 public engineering programs without a Ph.D. in the nation for the second year in a row and as the No. 2 best value public college in the Southeast.

Here is the full list of the University's latest U.S. News rankings:

No. 1 public college in the Southeast (4 th year in a row)

year in a row) Top 20 public engineering program without a Ph.D. in the country (2 nd year in a row)

year in a row) No. 2 college in the Southeast among public and private institutions

No. 2 best value public college in the Southeast. (Combines affordability and academic performance)

No. 1 college for veterans in the Southeast

"Maintaining such remarkable rankings at the regional and national levels demonstrates that students and academic leaders are recognizing Florida Poly as an excellent provider of high-quality STEM degrees," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, the University's president. "This recognition is a clear sign that our innovative educational approach is making a significant impact, and our strategic plans for sustained growth will drive us toward even greater success."

The U.S. News rankings showcase Florida Poly's increasing reputation, as the University experiences significant growth in student enrollment, academic programs and campus facilities.

For the Fall 2024 semester, Florida Poly achieved a record-breaking student enrollment, welcoming over 1,770 students – a 10% increase from last year. The University also launched two new master's degrees in electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.

Growth around campus is rapidly advancing as well. A third student residential building opened right on time for the new academic year, adding 430 more beds. Construction is underway on the state-of-the-art Gary C. Wendt Engineering Building, a 40,000-square-foot facility expected to be completed by spring 2025. And the first phase for the Student Achievement Center has begun following its initial funding allocation from the Legislature.

"These rankings underscore the exceptional quality of our academic programs and reaffirm Florida Poly's standing as a leading STEM institution", said Dr. Brad Thiessen, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Poly. "As we continue to grow and fulfill our mission, we remain focused on expanding our high-demand academic degrees and fostering a vibrant learning environment for all our students."

