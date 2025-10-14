Florida Poly repeats national Top 10 career outcomes ranking

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University has earned a Top-10 national ranking for graduates' career outcomes in WalletHub's 2026 College & University Rankings, released Monday, Oct. 13.

This marks the second consecutive year Florida Poly ranks among the nation's best for career success, placing it alongside elite institutions such as Caltech, Yale and Duke, and ahead of academic powerhouses such as Harvard, Notre Dame and MIT.

The University also earned high rankings for affordability, placing No. 37 in the nation for best cost and financing and No. 5 among public universities.

"We are honored to once again be recognized among the country's top universities for career outcomes. This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our entire University to excellence in STEM education and professional readiness," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly. "Our graduates are exceptionally well prepared to take on the in-demand jobs driving the economy, and we remain dedicated to providing an affordable, high-quality education that makes a real difference."

Florida Poly is the state's only university exclusively focused on STEM disciplines. Its full-time employed alumni earn a median wage of $66,800 one year after graduation, the highest among all state universities in Florida, according to the State University Database System and State Wage Interchange System.

Graduates from the class of 2025 accepted positions at well-known companies such as Lockheed Martin, Aero Simulation Inc., Verizon, Honeywell, Lakeland Regional Health, Overhead Intelligence, L3 Harris Technologies and Duke Energy. In all, 99% of graduates accepted positions related to their majors, including graduate program enrollment.

"At Florida Poly, students learn by doing and gain real experience that sets them apart. Through their required internship and yearlong capstone project, they develop the confidence and practical skills employers look for," said Martha Seney, program director of career services at Florida Poly. "These experiences, combined with strong technical training, prepare our graduates to start their careers ready to make an impact."

In addition to its remarkable student outcomes, WalletHub highlighted Florida Poly's superior cost and financing, ranking it No. 37 of more than 800 institutions evaluated. It ranks No. 5 in the category among public universities.

At $4,940, the University's tuition and fees are the lowest in Florida and have not increased since its first class enrolled in fall 2014. About 75% of Florida Poly students graduate without federal student loans, according to the U.S. Department of Education. For those who do have debt, it's only about $14,250 – 64% lower than the national average of nearly $39,375.

"At Florida Poly, we're proud to offer a dynamic environment where talented students can grow, innovate and achieve their potential," said Dr. Andy Oguntola, assistant vice president of admissions at Florida Poly. "Our community is dedicated to supporting every student's success from day one, and these national rankings show the powerful difference our education makes in graduates' lives and careers."

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University