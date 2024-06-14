Florida Poly secures state funding for new Student Achievement Center

LAKELAND, Fla., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Student Achievement Center will soon provide even greater support to Florida Polytechnic University students as they pursue the in-demand STEM degrees that help fuel Florida's high-tech economy.

Florida Poly received $5.7 million in funding for the achievement center's preliminary design stage after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget on Wednesday, June 12. The new budget takes effect on July 1 with the start of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Florida Polytechnic University received $5.7 million in state funding to begin the design phase of its new Student Achievement Center. The funds were included in the $116 billion state budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, June 12. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)

Funds are being provided through Florida's Public Education Capital Outlay (PECO) program.

"We're very excited about what the Student Achievement Center will mean for the future of our students and their success academically, personally, and professionally," said Dr. Randy K. Avent, Florida Poly's president. "We appreciate Gov. DeSantis' leadership and the Legislature's ongoing support of Florida Poly and our strong STEM mission."

The Student Achievement Center will contribute greatly to the development of students' educational needs. The facility will focus on resources dedicated to student success, including accommodations for career and internship services.

It will feature study spaces, an auditorium, collaborative multimedia spaces, and be home to faculty and staff fully dedicated to helping students successfully complete their degree and transition to the workforce. The building will offer students another comfortable place to be while on campus and is expected to help accommodate expected student body growth over the next several years.

In addition to the funding for the Student Achievement Center, the 2024-25 budget also includes a $3 million increase to Florida Poly's operating budget. The increase will help support the expansion of the University's academic programs, student services, and both student and faculty bodies.

