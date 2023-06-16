Florida Poly supports international advancement with Charlemagne Prize Academy

LAKELAND, Fla., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University is taking a large step forward in its international presence with a growing role within the lauded Charlemagne Prize Academy.

Dr. Randy K. Avent, the University's president, began a role on the academy's advisory committee in 2022. The academy awards the Charlemagne Prize Fellowship to Ph.D. candidates, early career researchers, professionals, and career researchers each year for work supporting European unification.

Florida Polytechnic University is strengthening its international work by supporting Charlemagne Prize Fellow and Dutch systems engineer in her work studying deep tech startups. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)

"The fellowship recognizes top European scholars and professionals who are poised to lead the rapid development of high-tech innovations to continue moving society forward," Avent said. "We are privileged to enjoy a strong relationship with the Charlemagne Prize Academy, and I am excited to see the outstanding work we'll do together."

Dutch systems engineer Sabine Kerssens is one of three fellows for the 2022-2023 year. She is pursuing research in collaboration with Florida Poly about how effective European research institutes are at commercializing advances in knowledge and using them for economic, social, and environmental impact. She is the first Charlemagne Fellow to work with the University.

Kerssens is working on her research with support from Dr. Rei Sanchez-Arias, assistant chair of Florida Poly's Department of Data Science and Business Analytics.

"Europe is known for its very high quality of products, and we have incredible products to sell, but we are still new to this world of selling yourself like they do in Silicon Valley," Kerssens said. "I am very happy with Rei's extra eyes on the research and his insights on how to find the necessary data and look at the challenges in a different way."

Kerssens is completing her fellowship remotely from Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Her aim is to research and support deep tech startups for a changing world. Deep tech is a type of startup business developing new technology solutions based on engineering innovations or scientific advances and discoveries.

"We are delighted to establish a lasting relationship with Florida Poly," said Dr. Thomas Prefi, the academy's chairman of the Charlemagne Prize Academy. "The essence of the Charlemagne Prize Academy is to evolve a new generation of young elite capable of shaping the prosperous future of Europe with cutting-edge perspectives."

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University