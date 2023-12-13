Florida Polytechnic University Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Modernize Student Experience

Proven student information system to support growth of Florida's only university dedicated exclusively to STEM education

RESTON, Va. and LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Florida Polytechnic University (Florida Poly), a top public STEM institution, has selected Ellucian Banner SaaS, a transformative and proven student information system, to modernize the student experience and support the institution's growth. A new Ellucian customer, Florida Poly joins more than 1,700 Ellucian customers leveraging SaaS solutions.

The Ellucian SaaS Platform will deliver a modern and intuitive user experience for students and staff at Florida Poly. Recently named the #1 public college and the #2 best value school in the Southeast U.S., Florida Poly will implement this new technology solution to deliver the functionality and capabilities it needs to support its growth and innovation over the coming decades.

"We are immensely proud to support the growth of a dynamic institution like Florida Polytechnic University," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "They are pioneering the way in STEM education for Florida, and it's our privilege to be a trusted partner on their journey as they continue to innovate. With the Ellucian SaaS Platform, Florida Poly will be empowered to deliver an exceptional educational experience, preparing students for a successful future in the STEM field."

With this transition, the institution is also aligning itself with other public schools in the state that have already embraced the transformative power of Banner SaaS. Florida Poly joins an active and vibrant peer community where staff and administrators can share ideas and solve problems together, addressing issues specific to institutions in their state.

"Florida Poly is excited to be working with Ellucian to modernize our student success automation support utilizing the Banner SaaS platform," said Michael Dieckmann, Vice President and CIO. "After a very comprehensive and thorough evaluation process, Banner SaaS emerged as the best-fit solution to anchor our student information capabilities and support innovation and flexibility for the next decade of the University's growth and development."

ABOUT FLORIDA POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY

Florida Polytechnic University is ranked the number one public college in the Southeast Region for three years in a row and a top 20 public engineering program without a Ph.D. in the nation. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and a member of the State University System of Florida. Florida Poly is the only state university dedicated exclusively to STEM and offers ABET-accredited degrees. Florida Poly is a powerful economic engine within the state of Florida, blending applied research with industry partnerships to give students an academically rigorous education with real-world relevance. Florida Poly's iconic Innovation, Science, and Technology Building, designed by world-renowned architect Dr. Santiago Calatrava, has won more than 20 global awards and was named one of the 16 most breathtaking buildings in the world. Connect with Florida Poly.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

