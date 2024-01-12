Florida Realtors® 2024 Real Estate Trends: What's Next for Fla. Real Estate?

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate fuels Florida's economy, and knowing what market trends may be on the horizon helps policymakers, residents and Realtors® plan ahead. During the upcoming Florida Real Estate Trends summit, Florida Realtors® Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor and Dr. Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic Forecasting, will share their 2024 projections for Florida's economy and insights for the state's housing market.

A highlight of Florida Realtors 2024 Mid-Winter Business Meetings, the Real Estate Trends summit takes place Jan. 19 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. The agenda also includes a panel of experts who will discuss Florida's population growth, migration patterns and how higher housing costs are affecting workers, businesses and retirees.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about Florida real estate in 2024," said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor. "Inflation has slowed significantly enough that the Fed has halted its rate hikes, and as a result, mortgage rates have likely peaked. At the same time, Florida remains a very popular destination for migration from other states and it continues to see one of the highest rates of job growth in the U.S.

"All of this is great news for Florida real estate in 2024, but we still face the challenge of an undersupply of homes for sale and the affordability issues that accompany it. Discussions of these issues and more are on tap for this year's Florida Real Estate Trends event. We'll provide you with the latest statistics on the Florida real estate market and we're bringing in one of the nation's top economic forecasters – Florida's own Dr. Sean Snaith – to provide the broader outlook for Florida's economy as well."

Panelists include Jeff Johnson, state director, AARP Florida; Jimmy Heckman, chief economist and labor market information director, at the Florida Department of Commerce; Heather Kasten, president and CEO, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce; and Jennifer Warner, a Florida Realtors economist and director of economic development.

There are two ways to attend the 2024 Real Estate Trends event on Jan. 19, either in person during Florida Realtors 2024 Mid-Winter Business Meetings or virtually. For more information, go to 2024 Real Estate Trends on Florida Realtors' member website.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to more than 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom

