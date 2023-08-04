Florida Realtors® Again Named to Top '100 Best Companies' List

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Florida Realtors®, the largest professional trade association in Florida, has been named one of Florida's "Best Companies To Work For."

The annual "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" list, featured in a special August issue of Florida Trend magazine, ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories. Florida Realtors ranked 33rd in the mid-size employer category.

"At Florida Realtors, we invite our employees into the discussion for our mission to be the 'Voice for Real Estate in Florida' – they're as important to our brand as any of our products, tools or services," says Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant. "Creating a culture of trust and empowerment is an everyday process. When given the opportunity to do the right thing at the right time, employees will choose to do so when they feel trusted and empowered."

Florida Realtors has 146 employees and two Florida offices: its headquarters in Orlando and a public policy office in Tallahassee. As the state Realtor association, it provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 local Realtor boards and associations.

To participate in the "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Those that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

"It's clear the nature of the workplace has fundamentally changed, not only in hybrid work becoming a permanent part of the business landscape but in the expectations of employees when they do come to the office," says Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere. "What remains unchanged is that companies who listen to their employees and create workplaces that enhance the quality of life for their teams are rewarded with productivity, stability and a thriving work environment."

Florida Trend Publisher David Denor adds, "Innovative, inspirational and visionaries ... these Florida companies continue to set trends for others to follow. This group of impressive companies continues to recruit, retain and deliver unique workplace environments for their employees and clients alike. Not afraid to takes chances or step outside the norms, the 'Best Companies To Work For In Florida' are risk takers that provide us with a glimpse of what tomorrow's workforce and workplace environments could look like."

The "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group handled the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. Check out Florida Trend's list of 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida online.

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. It covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors