Florida Realtors® and IVD Berlin-Brandenburg Sign MoU

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Germany and throughout the world," said 2018 Florida Realtors President Christine Hansen. "Florida Realtors and IVD Berlin-Brandenburg share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase trans-national business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and IVD Berlin-Brandenburg "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

According to 2017-18 IVD Berlin-Brandenburg President Dirk Wohltorft, establishing this relationship between Florida Realtors and IVD Berlin-Brandenburg enables both organizations to develop a greater mutual understanding and more opportunities for collaboration.

The MoU announcement took place today at Verlag Der Tagesspiegel, an event venue and publishing house in Berlin. Along with Wohltorft and Hansen, also present at the event were Geschäftsführer Nils Werner of IVD Berlin-Brandenburg; Christel Silver, National Association of Realtors® (NAR) presidential liaison to Germany; and Maria Grulich, Florida Realtors director of global business.

