Florida Realtors® and IVD Germany Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and IVD Germany today signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a VIP meeting between leaders of the two real estate professional organizations in Berlin, Germany.

The MoU agreement establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members, setting the stage for increased business opportunities.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Germany and throughout the world," said 2019 Florida Realtors President Eric Sain. "Florida Realtors and IVD Germany share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase international business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and IVD Germany "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

According to IVD Germany President Jürgen Michael Schick, establishing these relationships between Florida Realtors and IVD Germany enables both organizations to develop a greater mutual understanding and more opportunities for collaboration.

"We have a long-term professional and also personal connection with Florida Realtors," he said. "We are very happy to give this relationship an official framework with the Memorandum of Understanding today."

IVD Germany is part of a strong community for international buyers; its members take pride in their professionalism and the value they bring to their clients. Florida Realtors also has an MoU agreement with IVD Berlin-Brandenburg.

Attending the signing along with President Sain were: IVD Germany President Jürgen Michael Schick; IVD Germany CEO Carolin Hegenbarth; IVD Berlin CEO Nils Werner; Christel Silver, National Association of Realtors®' ambassador to Germany and Austria, also a member of Florida Realtors; and Florida Realtors Director of Global Business Maria Grulich.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 187,000 members in 51 boards/associations.

