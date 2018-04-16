Florida Realtors®, Canadian Real Estate Association Sign MoU

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Canada and throughout the world," said 2018 Florida Realtors President-Elect Eric Sain. "Florida Realtors and CREA share common goals – we look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase business opportunities for all of our Realtor members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and CREA "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

"The value of international collaboration cannot be overstated. This partnership will help Realtors in Canada and Florida who are interested in growing their cross-border referrals," said CREA's CEO Michael Bourque.

Added CREA President Barb Sukkau, "Our Realtors will have the ability to share relevant research and statistics with one another, making it much easier to respond to inquiries in each other's respective markets."

The MoU announcement took place this morning at The International Economic Forum of the Americas' World Strategic Forum at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Along with Sain, speakers at the event included Nicholas Rémillard, president and CEO, International Economic Forum of the Americas, and Susan Harper, Consul General of Canada in Miami. Realtors from across Florida and other forum participants also observed the ceremony.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 180,000 members in 54 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry trade associations, representing more than 120,000 Realtors® working through some 90 real estate boards and associations.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-realtors-canadian-real-estate-association-sign-mou-300630307.html

SOURCE Florida Realtors

Related Links

http://www.media.floridarealtors.org

