Florida Realtors®: Deck the Halls Safely This Holiday Season

News provided by

Florida Realtors

06 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As you're decking the halls this holiday season, be sure you're doing it safely. Here are some tips from Florida Realtors® to help you prepare your home for a happy holiday.

  • Use decorations made of fire-resistant materials. Artificial trees, garlands and tree skirts are often made of this material. However, check the package to be sure.

  • If you prefer a live tree, remember to water it daily so the needles stay moist and are less likely to catch fire. There are also some plant-food products designed to extend a tree's life, which may help.

  • Illuminate holiday lights only when an adult is home and awake.

  • Check electrical decorations to make sure they're in good condition. Replace any decorations that have frayed, that have exposed wires or loose connections. When buying new lights, use products approved by a testing agency, such as UL Solutions, which is usually indicated by the agency's symbol printed on the package.

  • Place all extension cords out of the normal traffic path and make sure you don't place any furniture on the cords.

  • Burn candles only when an adult is present. Leave plenty of space between candles and overhead cabinets, use a candleholder large enough to contain the dripping wax and move nearby items that could ignite. Carefully extinguish the flame when leaving the room and – as always – keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children.

  • When you open gifts, discard wrapping paper and ribbons in a metal garbage can. In the event of a household fire, excess paper will increase the speed at which the fire spreads.

  • If your home doesn't have smoke detectors, now is the time to install them. If you already have smoke detectors, check the batteries and replace them if you aren't sure how old they are. Some new-home builders install electrical smoke detectors, which eliminate the need for batteries, but it doesn't protect you or your home during a power outage. Most experts recommend installing at least two battery-operated smoke detectors. You should also install a carbon monoxide detector.

  • Make sure you have a fire extinguisher in working order, preferably one that will put out all types of fires including electrical and grease fires. Make sure family members know how to use the extinguisher and keep it in an easily accessible place.

  • Discuss escape routes with your family and choose alternate routes in case a preferred exit, such as the front door, is blocked.

Increased home safety is a holiday gift everyone can enjoy.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors

Also from this source

Fla.'s Housing Market: Inventory Improves, Prices Continue to Stabilize in Oct.

Fla.'s Housing Market: Inventory Improves, Prices Continue to Stabilize in Oct.

Florida's housing market continued to show improving inventory levels (active listings) statewide in October, along with stabilizing median prices...
Fla.'s Housing Market: Prices Stable, Inventory Up in Sept.

Fla.'s Housing Market: Prices Stable, Inventory Up in Sept.

In September and the third quarter (3Q) of 2023, Florida's housing market continued to show signs of stabilization in statewide median prices and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.