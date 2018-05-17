Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Awards $198,400 in Scholarships

A not-for-profit corporation established by the state Realtor association, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. provides real estate-related educational scholarships. The Foundation's Board of Directors awarded $198,400 in scholarships to help pay for higher education expenses for 132 young people in the 2018-2019 school year. All recipients are Florida residents and will be attending community colleges, four-year universities, graduate programs or law schools both in state and out-of-state. Some students wish to pursue careers in real estate.

"Over the past nine years, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program has helped 922 young people realize their dreams for the future by continuing their education," said Mary McCall, current chairman of Florida Realtors Education Foundation. "If all of this year's students claim their scholarships, then Florida Realtors will pass the $1.5 million-dollar mark, awarding a total of $1,506,400. These student scholarships are one way that Realtors give back to the community. It's our investment in the future."

Scholarship recipients are enrolled at institutions of higher learning throughout the state, such as the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Central Florida, University of Tampa, Florida International University, Florida Southern College, State College of Florida and Tallahassee Community College, as well as other colleges throughout the U.S., including Yale University, Columbia University, Howard University, University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine and University of Mississippi, to name a few. A variety of criteria was considered for successful applicants including: academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family and contributions to family, school and community.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 180,000 members in 54 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

