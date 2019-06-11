Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Awards $202,400 in Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As high school seniors across Florida enjoy the summer and look ahead to college, costs are top-of-mind. But there's good news from Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Inc., which has awarded scholarships to 137 well-deserving young people living in communities throughout the state.

A not-for-profit corporation established by the state Realtor association, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. provides real estate-related educational scholarships. The Foundation's Board of Directors awarded $202,400 in scholarships to help pay for higher education expenses for 137 young people in the 2019-2020 school year. All recipients are Florida residents and will be attending community colleges, four-year universities, graduate programs or law schools, both in state and out-of-state. Some students wish to pursue careers in real estate.

"Over the past 10 years, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program has helped 1,058 young people realize their dreams for the future by continuing their education," said Gia Arvin, current chairman of Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. "Florida Realtors has awarded a total of $1,555,000 in scholarships over the decade, providing much-needed financial support to these students and their families. These scholarships serve as an investment in the future and are one way that Realtors give back to our community."

Scholarship recipients are enrolled at institutions of higher learning throughout the state, such as the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, University of North Florida, Florida Southern College, State College of Florida and the University of Tampa, as well as other colleges throughout the U.S., including the University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine, University of Notre Dame, University of Mississippi and Walden University in Chicago, to name a few. A variety of criteria was considered for successful applicants including academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family and contributions to family, school and community.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 187,000 members in 52 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

SOURCE Florida Realtors

Related Links

https://www.floridarealtors.org/index.cfm

