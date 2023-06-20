Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Awards $235,200 in Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As young people head off to college this fall, 214 of them from communities across Florida will receive financial help for their costs through scholarships from Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Inc.

A not-for-profit corporation established by the state Realtor association, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. provides real estate-related educational scholarships. The Foundation's Board of Directors awarded $235,200 in scholarships to help pay for higher education expenses for 214 young people in the 2023-2024 school year. All recipients are Florida residents and will attend community colleges, four-year universities, graduate programs or law schools, both in state and out-of-state. Some students are considering careers in real estate.

"For 13 years now, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program has helped 1,807 young people realize their dreams for the future by continuing their education," said Meighan Harris, chair of Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. "Florida Realtors has awarded a total of $2,502,500 in scholarships to help these students and their families with financial support for college. These scholarships are an investment in the future. Realtors across the state are honored to support these deserving young people and give back to our communities through this program."

Scholarship recipients are enrolled at institutions of higher learning throughout the state, such as the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Central Florida, Florida Atlantic University, Florida A&M University – College of Law, Embry/Riddle, Ringling College of Art and Design, Flagler College, Stetson University and Tallahassee Community College, as well as other colleges throughout the U.S., including Yale University, University of Michigan, University of Chicago and Louisiana State University to name a few. A variety of criteria was considered for successful applicants including academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family and contributions to family, school and community.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http:// floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

