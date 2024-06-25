Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Awards $242,500 in Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As young people head off to college this fall, 179 of them from communities across Florida will receive financial help for their costs through scholarships from Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Inc.

A not-for-profit corporation established by the state Realtor association, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. provides real estate-related educational scholarships. The Foundation's Board of Directors awarded $242,500 in scholarships to help pay for higher education expenses for 179 young people in the 2024-2025 school year. All recipients are Florida residents and will attend community colleges, four-year universities, graduate programs or law schools, both in state and out-of-state. Some students are considering careers in real estate.

"For 14 years now, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program has helped 1,986 young people realize their dreams for the future by continuing their education," said Brett Brown, chair of Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. "Florida Realtors has awarded a total of $2,745,000 in scholarships to help these students and their families with financial support for college. These scholarships are an investment in the future. Realtors across the state are honored to support these deserving young people and give back to our communities through this program."

Scholarship recipients are enrolled at institutions of higher learning throughout the state, such as the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Central Florida, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and University of South Florida, as well as other colleges throughout the U.S., including Dartmouth College, University of Mississippi and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, to name a few. A variety of criteria was considered for successful applicants including academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family and contributions to family, school and community.

