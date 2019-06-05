Florida Realtors®, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey (TEMFED) SignCooperative Agreement for the Future

DAVIE, Fla., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and the Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey (TEMFED) today signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Signature Grand venue in Davie, Fla.

The MoU agreement establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members, setting the stage for increased business opportunities.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Turkey and throughout the world," said 2019 Florida Realtors President Eric Sain. "Florida Realtors and the Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working together to build more connections to strengthen and expand our organizations globally."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and TEMFED "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

The Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey has a bilateral partnership with the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). It is a cooperating association under NAR's global alliances.

According to Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey President Haci Ali Taylan, establishing these relationships between Florida Realtors and TEMFED enables both groups to develop a greater mutual understanding and serve as a bridge for their respective members to collaborate on future opportunities.

The Consul General of Turkish Republic Honorable Burc Ceylan attended the signing along with President Sain; Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey President Haci Ali Taylan; Florida Realtors President-Elect Barry Grooms; NAR Global Ambassador to Turkey Emel Onur; Paula Angelopoulos Urbinati, vice chair of Florida Realtors Global Business Committee; and Florida Realtors Director of Global Business Maria Grulich, along with members of the Turkish American Real Estate Professionals Association (TARA).

Founded in 2005, the Federation of All Real Estate Associations is the largest professional non-government organization in Turkey and serves the country's real estate community. Find out more at http://www.temfed.org.tr.

In 2018, with the support and encouragement of the Council General of Turkey Honorable Burc Ceylan, TEMFED President Haci Ali Taylan and Ms. Emel Onur, a member of Florida Realtors Global Business Committee, chartered the Turkish American Real Estate Professionals Association (TARA) based in Boca Raton, Fla., as TEMFED's first chapter in the U.S.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 187,000 members in 52 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

SOURCE Florida Realtors

