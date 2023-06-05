Florida Realtors®: June is National Homeownership Month

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors®, along with Realtors® in the Sunshine State and across the U.S., celebrate June as National Homeownership Month. The recognition acknowledges the importance of owning a home and the impact it has on the lives of American families, local communities and the nation's economic health. This month marks the 21st anniversary of National Homeownership Month.

"Buying a home is often the biggest financial investment of a lifetime – but it also means so much more," says 2023 Florida Realtors® President G. Mike McGraw, a broker-associate with RE/MAX Central Realty in Orlando. "Our homes are where we share our lives, build our futures together and make priceless memories. Not only do our homes provide shelter, security and stability, they also give us a sense of place and community.

"Each and every day, Realtors in Florida promote housing opportunities and help people realize the American dream of homeownership."

For generations of families, homeownership has been essential to their plans for their lives and their futures. Beyond the emotional and social benefits, homeownership builds household wealth. A homeowner's average net worth in 2021 was $300,000 – nearly 40 times that of a renter at $8,000, according to recent research from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).

President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation recognizing June as National Homeownership Month, showcasing homeownership as a source of economic strength and emphasizing the need to increase the ranks of homeowners, especially among minorities.

The proclamation stated, "During National Homeownership Month, we recognize the power of owning a home when raising a family, planting roots in a community, building equity and passing down generational wealth to continue the American Dream for generations to come. We recognize that a place to call home, regardless of owning or renting, is essential to a life of security, dignity and hope."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate in Florida was 66.6% in first quarter 2023; the U.S. homeownership rate was 66% for the same period.

This national spotlight on homeownership began as a weeklong recognition in 1995 and was first proclaimed to last the entire month in June 2002 under former President George W. Bush.

Realtors are celebrating this June as Homeownership Month with homebuyers and sellers in communities across Florida, with the help of materials from Florida Realtors. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) also has info and more available on its Homeownership Month Resources webpage.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) offers assistance and helpful info on homeownership, housing policies, programs, counseling and more at their website, https://www.hud.gov/.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

