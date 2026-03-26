Florida Realtors® Launches Spanish-Language Edition of Florida Realtor® Magazine

April issue debuts first Spanish digital edition, expanding access to market insights statewide

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors has launched the first Spanish-language digital edition of its flagship Florida Realtor magazine, debuting with the April issue and now available online.

The Spanish digital version mirrors the English version, delivering market insights, trends and business content to Spanish-speaking Realtors® across Florida. The English-language publication will continue to be mailed to members and published online.

"Florida's Spanish-speaking community is a vital part of our housing market," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Providing resources in Spanish helps ensure Realtors can access timely, relevant information in the language they use every day – helping them stay informed and keep transactions on track."

"There hasn't been a resource quite like this, and it fills an important need for Realtors working across Florida," he added.

The launch reinforces Florida Realtors' commitment to providing accessible information that supports members' success and helps them serve Florida's diverse communities.

For more information, go to the Florida Realtor magazine landing page on Florida Realtors' member website, floridarealtors.org.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 49 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors