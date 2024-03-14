Florida Realtors®, MREA Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

CANNES, France, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and the Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA) today signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as leaders of the two real estate professional organizations attended the 2024 MIPIM in Cannes, France. MIPIM is the premier real estate event for the international property industry.

The MoU agreement establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members, setting the stage for increased business opportunities.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Manitoba and throughout the world," said 2024 Florida Realtors President Gia Arvin. "Florida Realtors and MREA share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase international business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and MREA "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

"We are thrilled about the partnership between the Manitoba Real Estate Association and Florida Realtors, aiming to exchange valuable industry information for the benefit of our respective members," said MREA 2023-2024 President Chris Dudeck. "Anticipating the opportunity to highlight Manitoba's exceptional quality of living and affordable homeownership and commercial prospects, we are equally eager to gain insights into Florida's diverse real estate offerings and industry dynamics."

The Manitoba Real Estate Association was founded in 1949 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Representing more than 2,800 Manitoba Realtors®, MREA uses "its expertise to build, empower and uphold a trusted and sustainable real estate profession to ensure Manitobans value the role that Realtors® have in building stronger communities, and in helping Manitobans through the most financially impactful decisions of their lives."

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors