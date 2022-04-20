Florida Realtors® Tech Helpline Expansion Now Reaches 725,000 Members

Adds four more Realtor groups with nearly 12,000+ New Users in less than 100 days

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors' Tech Helpline continues its expansion with the recent addition of four Realtor organizations and 11,900-plus members in just 98 days. Real estate's No. 1 tech support service is now accessible by 725,000 members across the US and Canada.

Margy Grant, Florida Realtors CEO Last month, Florida Realtors' Tech Helpline debuted its new mobile app that allows agents to connect quickly to a tech advisor while on the go. Available for iPhones and iPads in the Apple App store, the new app also is available for Android devices via Google Play.

The additions include the CCIM Institute (7,923 members), Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (1,654), Heartland Realtor Organization (1,371 members), and Three Rivers Association of Realtors (962 members), both in Illinois. These Realtor organizations' members will receive free, unlimited access to all tech support services that Tech Helpline offers.

"Tech Helpline is a member benefit, and because every agent's workflow today is dependent on technology, it's often the favorite benefit offered to Realtor members," says Margy Grant, Florida Realtors CEO.

All the new Realtor organization members recently gained access to Tech Helpline, owned and operated by Florida Realtors, with launches over the last two quarters.

Tech Helpline's experts have more than 350+ years of combined IT experience. Last year, they provided tech support for more than 113,000 cases. Tech Helpline also supports Form Simplicity, which also is owned and operated by Florida Realtors. Serving more than 350,000 Realtors nationwide, Form Simplicity customers managed almost 2 million transaction sides in 2021.

As specialists in real estate agent technical needs, Tech Helpline offers bilingual support in English and Spanish. In addition, Tech Helpline delivers solutions for an enormous range of software and hardware issues agents encounter daily, from resolving email and Wi-Fi issues to connecting a wireless printer or Bluetooth headphones. Tech Helpline experts also provide advanced file recovery services, remove viruses and adware from devices, helps members recover from computer and mobile phone crashes, and more.

According to Grant, Tech Helpline's popularity continues to skyrocket as more agents work remotely, becoming more dependent on technology to best serve their customers.

"We are helping more real estate agents solve a greater variety of tech challenges than ever before," Grant noted. "We expect the growing popularity of Tech Helpline will continue as agents need less stress, and that's what tech support delivers," she added.

Dubbed the "Genius Bar" for real estate, Tech Helpline experts are known for both their technical skills and friendly approach to working with agents. Tech Helpline offers phone, chat, and email support. Agents can make an unlimited number of calls, ­and there is no limit on the number of questions ­they may ask a Tech Helpline expert.

"Tech Helpline makes every agent feel welcomed," Grant said. "Because Tech Helpline experts work closely with agents and brokers every day, they understand the business and deadline pressure. Tech Helpline experts excel in taking the fear out of calling tech support because they are the best team in the business," she added.

Learn more about Tech Helpline at www.techhelpline.com.

About Tech Helpline

Tech Helpline began 20 years ago as a service for members of Florida Realtors. Known for its no-nonsense technical advice and warm, friendly customer service, Tech Helpline rapidly grew by offering its service to other REALTOR Associations and organizations, Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), and real estate brokerage firms. Tech Helpline is the real estate industry's No. 1 tech support service, available to nearly half the Realtors in North America – with 725,000 members, 17 state associations, and 65 local associations and organizations in the US and Canada. More information is available online at www.techhelpline.com.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research, and legislative representation to more than 225,000 members in 51 boards/associations.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark, which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

