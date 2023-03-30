Florida Realtors® Tech Helpline Growth Extends Reach to 750,000 Members

Brings tech support to eight new Realtor organizations with over 14,000 members

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Helpline continues to grow the reach of its tech support services, adding eight more Realtor organizations in North America, including Canada's Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) and seven other US-based Realtor organizations, adding more than 14,000-plus members since last May. Real estate's No. 1 tech support service is now accessible to 750,000 members across the US and Canada.

In addition to the CREB with nearly 7,000 members, additions include the Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS with over 1,700 members, the Lancaster County Association of Realtors with 1,570-plus members, the Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS with more than 1,060 members, the Southwestern Michigan Association of REALTORS with over 1,000 members, Northern Fairfield County Association of REALTORS with 900-plus members, Beaver County Association of REALTORS with over 600 members, and the Woodstock Ingersoll Tillsonburg & Area Association of REALTORS with just over 300 members. These Realtor organization's members will receive free unlimited access to all tech support services that Tech Helpline offers.

"Tech Helpline is one of the most popular member benefits for Realtors across North America because every real estate agent's business is powered by technology," says Margy Grant, Florida Realtors CEO.

Each Realtor organization member has access to unlimited tech support provided by Tech Helpline, owned and operated by Florida Realtors, known by the moniker "the Genius Bar for real estate."

Last year, Tech Helpline debuted its new mobile app, allowing agents to connect quickly to a tech advisor no matter where they are. Available for iPhones and iPads in the Apple App store, the Tech Helpline app also is available for Android devices via Google Play. From the app, agents and brokers can call a Tech Helpline analyst, chat with an analyst, or "open a case" to receive email support from an analyst.

Tech Helpline's experts have a combined IT experience of more than 350+ years, providing support for thousands of cases each month. Tech Helpline also includes tech support for Form Simplicity, one of the real estate industry's most popular transaction management programs, also owned and operated by Florida Realtors. Form Simplicity manages over one million transaction sides annually.

US-based Tech Helpline offers real estate agents bilingual support in English and Spanish, providing an enormous range of software and hardware solutions for tech challenges agents encounter daily. Support includes advanced file and computer recovery services, virus and adware removal from devices, Wi-Fi connection issues, software setup, mobile phone crashes, and more.

"As technology weaves deeper into our business lives, we are helping more real estate agents and brokers solve more tech challenges than ever," Grant noted. "Tech Helpline has become one of the most coveted member benefits because we help reduce stress and help agents get back to business," she added.

Grant points out that Tech Helpline analysts have earned a reputation for their technical skills and friendly approach. "There is no limit on the number of questions ­they may ask a Tech Helpline expert," Grant said, adding, "and because Tech Helpline is the largest service in the world that only works with real estate agents every day, they understand the business and deadline pressure agents face. As a result, they know how to take the fear out of calling tech support."

Learn more about Tech Helpline at www.techhelpline.com.

About Tech Helpline

Tech Helpline began 20 years ago as a service for members of Florida Realtors. Known for its no-nonsense technical advice and warm, friendly customer service, Tech Helpline rapidly grew by offering its service to other REALTOR Associations and organizations, Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), and real estate brokerage firms. Tech Helpline is the real estate industry's No. 1 tech support service, available to nearly half the Realtors in North America – with 750,000 members, 16 state associations, and 68 local associations and organizations in the US and Canada. More information is available online at www.techhelpline.com.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida and is the largest state Realtor association in the US. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research, and legislative representation to more than 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark, which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

