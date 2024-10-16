Florida Realtors® Thanks Realtors® Relief Fund: $500K to Help Hurricane Victims

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors®' (NAR) Realtors Relief Foundation announced a $500,000 grant to Florida Realtors to help Floridians with housing issues resulting from Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

"So many people are struggling from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene in communities across our state," says 2024 Florida Realtors® President Gia Arvin, broker-owner with Matchmaker Realty in Gainesville. "The crucial first step is often dealing with housing needs. Thanks to the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) Realtors Relief Foundation and their generous donation to help Florida residents in the wake of these hurricanes, people can find the housing assistance they need to rebuild their homes and their lives."

As a result, Florida Realtors® is handling two charitable relief programs: Its Disaster Relief Fund (https://www.floridarealtors.org/about/charities/disaster-relief-fund) that focuses on housing challenges within the Realtor family after a natural disaster, and these grants through NAR's Realtors Relief Foundation funding that offers money to any Floridian impacted by the storms and facing-housing related needs. For more information or to apply for RFF assistance, go to: https://www.floridarealtors.org/about/charities/realtors-relief-foundation

Qualifications for NAR-funded assistance through the Realtors Relief Foundation

Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged during Hurricane Helene and/or Hurricane Milton in September/ October 2024 ; or





; or Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from Hurricane Helene and/or Hurricane Milton in September/ October 2024 .





. Submit only one application if you were impacted by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.





Maximum grant amount per household is $1,000 .

RRF applications for Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton close April 2, 2025. Recipients must be full-time Florida residents and citizens of the United States, or legally admitted for residence in the U.S.

This assistance is for housing relief only; other expenses including second mortgages (home equity lines or loans), clothing, appliances, equipment, and vehicles (purchase, rental or repair and/or mileage) are ineligible for reimbursement under this program.

Type of assistance offered to qualified applicants

Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged during Hurricane Helene and/or Hurricane Milton in September/ October 2024 ; or





; or Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from Hurricane Helene and/or Hurricane Milton in September/ October 2024 . Relief assistance is limited to a maximum of $1,000 per household.

All grants are contingent upon the availability of funds. As a result, aid will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more info, including how to apply and the applications for assistance, go to Florida Realtors website at: https://floridarealtors.org/hurricane-relief

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors