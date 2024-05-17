FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ARCHITECTURE SCHOOL ON HISTORIC FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT CAMPUS

The Florida Southern College School of Architecture will offer a unique blend of academic rigor, hands-on experience, and a deep appreciation for architectural heritage. Located on the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright campus, renowned for its innovative designs and historical significance, the school will provide students with state-of-the-art facilities, including design studios, fabrication labs, and a research center.

"We are excited to embark on this journey of excellence in architectural education," said Dr. Anne Kerr, President of Florida Southern College. "Our partnerships with renowned architects underscores our dedication to preserving architectural heritage while educating the next generation of visionary architects."

This unique program will offer study abroad opportunities in Florence, Italy and Tokyo, Japan as well as immersive internships with leading architectural firms. Additionally, students will have opportunities to work alongside industry professionals offering mentorship and real-world experience as early as their freshman year.

The School of Architecture will be housed in the iconic Ordway Building, one of 16 structures designed by Wright on the Florida Southern campus. This historic building will serve as an inspiring and fitting backdrop for the education of future architects.

"We are blessed that this next stage of educational excellence is being funded through a generous benefactor who will ensure that Florida Southern makes a profound impact on the architecture profession and thus on our lives as we live and work in the structures our graduates will design," said Dr. Kerr.

The School of Architecture will begin by offering an undergraduate architecture degree program, and the master's architectural degree program will begin in 2028; thusly, students can progress straight through to earn their graduate degree. Florida Southern College will commence the search for a Dean to lead the new School of Architecture in June 2024.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

