FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE CELEBRATES SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION OF BELIEVE CAMPAIGN

Florida Southern College President Anne B. Kerr has served the College for 20 years transforming the institution academically and with state-of-the-art facilities, achieving a trajectory that has brought national recognition for excellence in academic programs, engaged learning, NCAA Division II athletics, and historic preservation and stewardship of the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture.

Through the Believe Campaign, Florida Southern has established 25 new academic programs including six new master's and doctoral degrees, as well as the naming of 16 endowed chairs. Additionally, 28 new building projects were created while maintaining the campus through major renovations and restorations.

"Florida Southern is richly blessed in so many ways, and I am grateful that the hand of God has been on us as we pursued our mission. Our outstanding Board of Trustees has invested time, talent, and resources to achieve our mission of preparing students to make a positive and consequential impact on society," said Dr. Kerr.

Florida Southern College recently graduated its largest class in the history of the institution. Recognized as a Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars, the College is also nationally known for experiential education, earning the nation's top award for engaged learning, the William Burke Award for Experiential Education.

Other notable accolades of the Believe Campaign include Frank Lloyd Wright restoration and campus beautification resulting in the College being named the "Most Beautiful Campus" in the nation. In 2011, the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise was created, followed by the addition of the Doctor of Physical Therapy degree program in 2019 and the naming of the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing in 2021.

In 2010, The Roberts Academy at Florida Southern College was founded as the only transitional school in Florida for talented first-through-eighth grade students with dyslexia serving not only the students and their parents but providing exceptional training for the College's education majors. Florida Southern also became affiliated with the Polk Museum of Art in 2017, now the Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College, which hosts the College's Art History and Museum Studies program.

