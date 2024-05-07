FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMES INAUGURAL CLASS OF PRESIDENTIAL AMBASSADORS

LAKELAND, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College proudly announces its Inaugural Class of Presidential Ambassadors, a select group of 15 students chosen to represent the College and embody its values of academic excellence, leadership and service.

Presidential Ambassadors were nominated by Florida Southern College faculty and staff and selected by a confidential team of campus reviewers. Students hold a term of 15 months, and their terms are renewable through their graduation from Florida Southern College. Ambassadors serve as official representatives of the College, participating in significant events, initiatives, and programs to promote the mission and values of the College.

These student leaders play a vital role in fostering a sense of community and engagement within the College and beyond, and will collaborate closely with college administration, faculty, staff, and alumni to enhance the overall student experience at Florida Southern College.

"We are thrilled to have such an impressive group of students representing Florida Southern College," said President Anne Kerr. "The Presidential Ambassadors program aims to recognize and involve students who exemplify the spirit of Florida Southern College both on and off campus."

The inaugural class of Presidential Ambassadors for Florida Southern College includes:

Tommy Anderson '25 Mia Braun '25 Jackson Cassidy '27 Caroline Chambers '24 Reese Colwell '25 Garrett Hultman '26 Daniel Johnson '25 Jordan King '26 Jenna McHardy '26 Liam Parke '27 Lexi Lapore-Paternostro '26 Sophie Grace Posick '26 Luke Reeves '26 Makenna Thomas '27 Zion Virgil '25

The Presidential Ambassadors will begin their term immediately, engaging in activities that promote student engagement, academic success, and community involvement.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest singlesite collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

