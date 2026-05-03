FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE CELEBRATES LARGEST GRADUATING CLASS IN THE INSTITUTION'S HISTORY

LAKELAND, Fla., May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College marked a historic milestone on Saturday, May 2, as it conferred degrees upon 583 graduates, the largest graduating class in the College's history.

The ceremony featured the Honorable Sara Roberts McCarley, mayor of the City of Lakeland and a 1993 Florida Southern College alumna, as the commencement speaker. In recognition of her dedication to service and leadership within the Lakeland community, McCarley was awarded the degree Doctor of Public Service, honoris causa.

Honorable Sara Roberts McCarley, mayor of the City of Lakeland and 1993 Florida Southern College alumna, is awarded the degree Doctor of Public Service, honoris causa. McCarley also served as commencement speaker. Florida Southern College Commencement Honorable Sara Roberts McCarley, mayor of the City of Lakeland and 1993 Florida Southern College alumna, delivers the commencement address.

A proud alumna who earned a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication, McCarley delivered an address focused on service, the importance of taking chances, and the enduring impact of community.

A Lakeland native, she has built a career centered on improving the lives of others. Her work includes developing a nationally implemented high school program for Best Buddies International that supports individuals with intellectual disabilities, and serving as Executive Director of Polk Vision, where she strengthened public-private partnerships.

Following a personal loss, McCarley founded the Randy Roberts Foundation to empower young people through civic engagement. She currently serves as mayor of Lakeland, continuing her lifelong commitment to service and leadership.

In addition to McCarley's address, the ceremony included remarks from senior speaker Luke Reeves, a political science major and newly commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, who spoke on the importance of reflection and being present.

Marketing major Alisa Fine received the President's Scholar Medal in recognition of her achievements as a student scholar. Sriya Jupalli, a biology major and president of Scientistas, was named the 2026 Honor Walk recipient.

The Miller Excellence in Teaching Award was presented to Dr. Richards Plavnieks, a faculty member in the Department of History and Political Science, for exceptional contributions to teaching. The Ruthven Leadership Faculty Award was presented to Dr. Melanie Michael, recognizing her exceptional leadership and achievements. Dr. Jennifer Cipriano was honored with the Florida Southern College Omicron Delta Kappa Award, recognizing her dedication and commitment to academic excellence.

The ceremony also marked the second spring commencement for President Jeremy P. Martin, who began his tenure as FSC's 18th president in August 2024.

Out of the 583 total graduates, 517 completed undergraduate programs and 66 completed graduate programs. A total of 303 students earned academic honors at the time of graduation.

SOURCE Florida Southern College