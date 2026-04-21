POETS&QUANTS RECOGNIZES THE BARNEY BARNETT SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND FREE ENTERPRISE AT FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE AS A TOP UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAM

LAKELAND, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is proud to announce the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise has been named to Poets&Quants for Undergrads' 2026 list of the Best Undergraduate Business Schools of 2026. As a leading publication covering undergraduate business education, Poets&Quants has included Florida Southern on this prestigious list for the eighth year in a row. The College is one of only three institutions in Florida to be ranked and stands as the second-highest private institution in the state.

The Becker Business Building at Florida Southern College.

"It's a privilege to be recognized among the nation's top business schools, reinforcing our faculty's dedication to high standards," said Dr. Michael Weber, Dean of FSC's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "Being named to such a distinguished list reflects the strength and quality of our programs as acknowledged by industry experts in the field."

Widely regarded as one of the most thorough evaluations of undergraduate business programs, Poets&Quants ranks schools based on admissions criteria, career outcomes, and students' direct academic experiences. For this year's rankings, the publication surveyed members of the Class of 2023 or those who graduated between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023 gathering feedback on faculty accessibility, extracurricular offerings, and the accessibility of the alumni network.

The exceptional preparation FSC graduates receive is not only noted by guidebooks such as Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, and Colleges of Distinction but is also accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Fewer than five percent of business programs worldwide earn this distinguished accreditation, and those that do are known for preparing highly capable graduates who are especially desirable in the job market. The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise appeals to aspiring business leaders through its personalized approach and the hands-on learning experiences provided by its faculty.

View the full article from Poets&Quants For Undergrads here.

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

www.FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College