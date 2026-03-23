FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ESTABLISHES MAJOR CODY A. KHORK ENDOWED ROTC SCHOLARSHIP

LAKELAND, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College announces the establishment of the Major Cody A. Khork Endowed ROTC Scholarship, created by Major Khork's family and friends in partnership with the College to honor his life, service, and sacrifice.

The scholarship honors Major Cody Khork, a proud Florida Southern alumnus who was among the American service members killed on March 1, 2026, in a drone attack on a U.S. military facility in Kuwait.

Major Cody A. Khork

The endowed scholarship will support Florida Southern's ROTC program by providing room and board assistance to cadets in their junior and senior years, supplementing the ROTC tuition scholarships funded by the U.S. Army. Recipients must be outstanding cadets, demonstrating strong commitment to military service, leadership within the Florida Southern ROTC unit, and exemplary character.

Recipients will be selected annually by Florida Southern's scholarship committee in collaboration with the ROTC Commanding Officer. Awards are renewable for up to two years, provided eligibility requirements are maintained.

A Political Science major and member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Major Khork was known among classmates, professors, and friends for his leadership, character, and unwavering commitment to serving others. Following his time at Florida Southern, he continued a distinguished path of service in the United States Army.

Major Khork enlisted as a Field Artillery Fire Control Specialist (13P) in the National Guard in 2009 and later commissioned as a military police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. During his military career, he deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2021, and Poland in 2024.

"Major Khork exemplified the values of leadership, service, and honor that define cadets in Florida Southern's ROTC Moccasin Battalion," said Jeremy Martin, president of Florida Southern College. "Through this scholarship, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of ROTC cadets who feel called to serve our nation."

The College is honored to preserve Major Khork's legacy through this lasting tribute supporting student-cadets for generations to come.

For more information on the Major Cody A. Khork Endowed ROTC Scholarship please visit: https://www.flsouthern.edu/alumni-and-giving/giving/major-cody-a-khork-endowed-rotc-scholarship

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

SOURCE Florida Southern College